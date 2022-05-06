Man mows lawn before stealing lawnmower from Texas home

Police in Texas are searching for a man who burglarized a home, and mowed the front and backyard before allegedly stealing a lawnmower.

Port Arthur police said Marcus Hubbard is seen on security camera footage on Friday, April 1, removing property from within the home.

"He then is seen on security video mowing the homeowner's front and back yard," said police. "Upon officers arrival, Hubbard is seen running from the area while dragging the lawnmower with him."

Hubbard then abandoned the lawnmower in an alley and evaded apprehension, according to police. He currently has an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).