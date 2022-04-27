Man arrested in 2016 death of prominent Texas attorney

Dallas police have made an arrest in the 2016 death of a prominent Texas attorney who was set on fire after being assaulted and doused in gasoline.

Police said Steven Aubrey, 61, was arrested and charged on Wednesday in the capital murder of Ira Tobolowsky. Police said on May 13 of 2016, Tobolowsky was leaving for work from his home in Dallas.

"An investigation determined Tobolowsky entered his garage and was near his car when Aubrey assaulted him, pouring gasoline on the victim, setting him on fire, causing his death," said police.

Tobolowsky’s death was ruled a homicide as a result of thermal burns, smoke inhalation, and blunt force trauma, police said.

"Over the last four years, homicide detectives have conducted interviews and gathered evidence in the case," said police. "Aubrey was questioned and was a person of interest in the case."

Tobolowsky was representing his mother in litigation against Aubrey, police say, and was therefore known to him.

"Ultimately the information and evidence gathered during the years-long investigation have resulted in making the arrest," said police. "Aubrey was taken into custody in Oakland Park, Florida, and will be extradited back to Texas."