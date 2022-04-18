Man arrested for sexually assaulting a child in south Abilene home, police say

A Texas man was arrested for sexually assaulting a child after he posed as a girl on social media to meet with an unsuspecting teenage boy.

The teenage boy made an outcry to police, according to the Abilene Police Department.

Slade Dean King was taken into custody on Friday and is now charged with the second-degree felony of sexual assault of a child. Police said the teen and King did not previously know one another.

"King contacted the boy using a popular social media application posing as a teenage girl to meet up with him at a south Abilene home where the assault took place," said police.

King has since been transported to the Taylor County Jail and is now released on bond.

"The Department warns parents, and teens who use social media applications to be cautious when interacting with anyone they do not directly know," said police. "Social media apps make it easy for predators with malicious intentions to pose as someone else."