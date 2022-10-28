Lufkin police searching for suspect in attempted robbery who attacked clerk

Lufkin police are searching for a man who jumped a counter and attacked the clerk at a Cash Now on Friday.

Police said the man seen on video attacked the clerk around 11:35 a.m before fleeing the store in a silver Dodge Charger. Police said while the suspect did not get anything in the robbery attempt, the clerk was transported to a local hospital with facial injuries.

"Based on the video and witness accounts, we believe the suspect’s dreadlocks was part of a mask or wig," said police. "He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tie-dye swirls, dark-colored pants, and a blue surgical mask."

The suspect's vehicle headed north on Timberland Drive and then turned right on Lufkin Avenue as it fled the scene, according to police.