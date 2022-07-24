Human remains found in a backyard Houston home in BBQ pit

HOUSTON — Houston police discovered human skeletal remains during the afternoon of July 12.

Officers responded to the residence located at 5207 Peach Creek Drive after receiving a call about remains found in a barbeque pit behind the home, according to Sgt. G. Dunn and Det. J. Gardner of the homicide division of the department.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identity of the victim, which is currently unknown.

Police said they currently do not know how long the remains were in the barbeque pit and the investigation is ongoing.

Houston police urge those with information to contact the homicide division at (713)-308-3600. Anonymous reporting is available through Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS.