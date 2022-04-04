Houston woman robbed by armed suspect after arriving home

Houston police are searching for the suspect in a robbery that took place just outside a woman's front door.

Police said around 7:35 a.m. on Saturday, the woman was arriving home at the 4300 block of Boynton in Houston. As she was walking to the front door, a black four-door sedan suddenly stopped in front of her house.

"An unknown male then exited the passenger seat while armed with a handgun, ran up the complainant, and demanded her money," said police. "The complainant then threw everything that she was holding towards the suspect."

The suspect is described as 5’8 to 6’0, and was seen wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. His vehicle appeared to be a black four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, according to police.

"The suspect then searched the complainant’s pockets before picking up her purse, running back to the vehicle, and then fleeing the scene," said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.