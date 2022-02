An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for 27-year-old Rusty Hayes out of Houston.

Houston police say he was last seen around 8 a.m. on Monday at the 12800 Block of Lodenbriar Drive. He was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Endangered Missing Alerts are issued for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police at (832) 394-1840.