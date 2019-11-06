Hospital to cover expenses for 14 west Texas shooting victims

ODESSA, TX — Medical Center Health System announced it will absorb all charges for treating 14 victims of the mass shooting in west Texas on August 31.

The Ector County Hospital District’s Board of Directors approved absorbing the charges for the direct victims of the shooting.

The motion was approved at the Board's monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to a release .

Medical Center Health System plans to cover any charges not covered by the victims' insurance companies. The victims will not have to pay any out of pocket costs for the care they received at the hospital following the shooting.

“The MCHS Board of Directors wanted to make sure that none of the victims experience any medical financial burdens from this horrible situation,” said MCHS President & CEO, Russell Tippin. “

Tippin says they're a partner of the community. He wants the victims to know that they care and pray for their continued recovery.

