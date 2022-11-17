H-E-B supplier issues recall due to possible foreign matter in beef products

H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for nearly 94,000 pounds of Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.

The products being recalled were produced at its Amarillo facility and may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like material.

"This recall involves 5- and 10-pound chubs of HCF 73 percent ground beef and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80 percent ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas," said the release.

The affected HCF and H-E-B products from Tyson Foods have a freeze by date of November 25, according to the release.

"All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves," said H-E-B in the announcement. "No other ground beef products are affected by this voluntary recall."