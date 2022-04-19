H-E-B partnering with TPWF to help conserve Texas nature

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B is partnering with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) to help conserve the state's natural wonder.

A portion of all sales proceeds from its Field & Future by H-E-B™ line will go towards supporting the state's wildlife, habitat and natural resources.

“H-E-B is an iconic Texas company, and this new partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, our official nonprofit partner, is incredibly exciting,” said Carter Smith, TPWF executive director.

Field & Future by H-E-B, which the company launched last year, is an environmentally minded brand of household, personal care and baby products.

The brand is made with recycled or recyclable content, biodegradable formulas or plant-based ingredients and without over 165 harsh chemicals.

Currently, there are nearly 100 Field & Future by H-E-B products on the shelf.

Past TPWF projects include the following:

Coastal conservation along the Texas Gulf Coast

Black Bear restoration in West Texas

The establishment of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in North Texas, the state’s newest state park, expected to open next year

“Since 1991, TPWF has invested more than $220 million in Texas conservation projects, and this significant commitment from H-E-B will enable us to do even more to conserve the wild things and wild places of Texas for future generations,” said Mike Greene, TPWF Board of Trustees Chairman.

“We are honored to partner with a company that has been beloved by generations of Texans and look forward to working with them to make Texas a great place to live and enjoy the outdoors."

To make a donation to TWPF today, click here.