Waco Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to the seizure of an illegal firearm, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Crime Stoppers said the program called "Grand for a Gun" is aimed to minimize gun violence in McLennan County. This is the first time the organization has offered a reward for anonymous tips that lead to the seizure of an illegal firearm.

“The Waco Police Department has a zero tolerance for violence. Using a firearm recklessly to scare, injure or kill to solve a conflict is never the answer," said Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian. "We will continue to work hard, partnering other with law enforcement agencies and local organizations to hold suspects accountable for their actions.”

To be the first to make an anonymous tip, see below:

On Line: www.wacocrimestoppers.org

Mobile App: P3Tips

Hotline: 254-753-4357

"We are happy to support law enforcement by offering up to a GRAND for a Gun and together we will work to keep our communities safe," said Waco Crime Stoppers.