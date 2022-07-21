Watch Now
'Grand for a Gun' Waco Crime Stoppers program offers reward for seizure of illegal firearms

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 17:31:13-04

Waco Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to the seizure of an illegal firearm, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Crime Stoppers said the program called "Grand for a Gun" is aimed to minimize gun violence in McLennan County. This is the first time the organization has offered a reward for anonymous tips that lead to the seizure of an illegal firearm.

“The Waco Police Department has a zero tolerance for violence. Using a firearm recklessly to scare, injure or kill to solve a conflict is never the answer," said Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian. "We will continue to work hard, partnering other with law enforcement agencies and local organizations to hold suspects accountable for their actions.”

To be the first to make an anonymous tip, see below:

On Line: www.wacocrimestoppers.org
Mobile App: P3Tips
Hotline: 254-753-4357

"We are happy to support law enforcement by offering up to a GRAND for a Gun and together we will work to keep our communities safe," said Waco Crime Stoppers.

