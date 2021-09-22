Watch
Gov. Greg Abbott meets with officials in McAllen to sign human smuggling bill into law

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is joined by state and city officials as he gives an update on the coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding more and more calls from women desperate for options. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Posted at 1:38 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 14:46:21-04

MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott met with local officials on Wednesday in McAllen to sign Senate Bill 576 into law.

The governor was joined by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Rep. JM Lozano, and McAllen city officials, as well as law enforcement, judicial and other local officials from the Rio Grande Valley.

Senate Bill 576 increases the criminal penalty for human smuggling when payment is involved. The bill also eliminates the requirement of proof for prosecution that a smuggler intended to receive payment.

