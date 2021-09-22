Gov. Greg Abbott meets with officials in McAllen to sign human smuggling bill into law

MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott met with local officials on Wednesday in McAllen to sign Senate Bill 576 into law.

The governor was joined by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Rep. JM Lozano, and McAllen city officials, as well as law enforcement, judicial and other local officials from the Rio Grande Valley.

Senate Bill 576 increases the criminal penalty for human smuggling when payment is involved. The bill also eliminates the requirement of proof for prosecution that a smuggler intended to receive payment.

