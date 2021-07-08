Governor Abbott identifies 11 agenda items for Special Session

On Thursday, Governor Abbott identified the 11 agenda items for the Special Session that begins Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 10 am.

Special Session agenda items cover a range from Bail Reform to Critical Race Theory

Bail Reform:

This legislation aims to reform the bail system in Texas to prevent accused criminals who may be released on bail. The bill would make it harder to bond out of jail without cash, especially those who have committed a violent offense.

Election Integrity:

This legislation aims to strengthen the integrity of elections in Texas by altering nearly all of the voting process. New alterations would include limitations to early voting hours, voting-by-mail restrictions and would curb local voting options like drive-thru voting.

Border Security:

This legislation aims to provide funding to support law enforcement agencies, counties and other strategies as a part of Texas' comprehensive border security plan.

Social Media Censorship:

This legislation aims to protect social media users from being censored by social media companies based on user's viewpoints, including by providing a legal remedy for those excluded from a platform.

Article X Funding:

This legislation aims to provide appropriations to the Legislature and legislative agencies in Article X of the General Appropriations Act.

Family Violence Prevention:

This legislation is similar to Senate Bill 1109 from the 87th Legislature requiring schools to provide education to middle school and high school students about dating violence, domestic violence and child abuse but would let parents opt their child out of instruction.

Youth Sports:

This legislation is identical to Senate Bill 29 that was passed by the Texas Senate in the 87th Legislature which would disallow a student from competing in UIL athletic competitions designated for the sex opposite to the student's sex at birth.

Abortion-Inducing Drugs:

This legislation is similar to Senate Bill 394 from the 87th Legislature, which prohibits people from providing abortion-inducing drugs by mail or delivery service, strengthens the law to reporteing of abortions and abortion complications and would ensure no abortion inducing drugs are provided unless there in consent.

Thirteenth Check:

This legislation is similar to House Bill 3507 from the 87th Legislature, relating to a "thirteenth check"or a one time supplemental payment of benefits under the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Critical Race Theory:

This legislation is similar to House Bill 3979 concerning critical race theory as originally passed by the Texas Senate in the 87th Legislature.

Appropriations:

This legislation aims to provide appropriations from additional available general revenue for the following purposes:

