Governor Abbott approves an additional $35 for fruits and vegetables for WIC recipients

AUSTIN, TX — On June 1, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced a temporary increase in food benefits for families participating in the Texas Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) through Sept 2021.

This temporary increase specifically covers the purchase of fruits and vegetables.

"This increase in benefits will help Texans who participate in WIC provide more fruits and vegetables for their families this summer," wrote Governor Abbott in a news release. "I thank Food and Nutrition Service and HHSC for their continued partnership to ensure Texas children and their families have access to nutritious, healthy food."

Last March, The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law and allows states to temporarily provide up to $35 for fruits and vegetables per child and adult, per month. This additional benefit allows WIC clients to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables so they can consume more healthy foods.

As a result of federal legislation, Texas WIC clients will receive four months of additional benefits, from June through Sept.

Clients receive benefits three months in advance and existing clients should already have the $35 in their benefits starting in June.

WIC clients include pregnant and breastfeeding women and children up to the age of five who also meet income guidelines. All WIC clients are encouraged to keep their next appointment to receive additional benefits.

What is WIC?

WIC is a federal nutrition program administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The program provides healthy food, one-on-one nutrition counseling, recipes, nutrition classes, and breastfeeding support to mothers and families with children younger than 5. The program serves approximately 700,000 women and children monthly.

For more information about Texas WIC, visit here!

