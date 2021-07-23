Governor Abbott announces Housing Stability Services grants to help veterans, vulnerable Texans

AUSTIN, TX — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) board has awarded $52.9 million in Housing Stability Service Grants to 31 organizations across the Lone Star State.

The grants will be used for housing stabilization activities that include outreach and shelter services.

The grants will also allow the Texas Veterans Commission and TDHCA to partner together to connect veterans experiencing homelessness, or those at risk, with direct local assistance that includes housing, transportation and mental health services.

“Thank you to TDHCA for working creatively and collaboratively with 31 organizations to fund strategic programs across Texas," said Governor Abbott. "These grants will provide a variety of crucial resources and services to vulnerable Texans and veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and they will continue to build a brighter future for all in the Lone Star State.”

The Housing Stability Services Grants are a portion of the $1.3 billion TDHCA received from the US Treasury Department to help Texans struggling during the pandemic.

Haven for Hope, Goodwill, Salvation Army and the Other Ones Foundation is among the organizations receiving grants. For a full list of grant awardees, click here.

Awardees of the grant are required to use the funds by August 31, 2022, by providing services through activities including:

In-person and web-based clinics must be hosted to help residents access the Texas Rent Relief Program.

Providing landlord incentive payments to expand housing options for those facing barriers to housing (criminal backgrounds, poor credit, debt or poor rental history)

Offering specialized services for those with disabilities or seniors that support their ability to access/maintain housing

Helping obtain identification documentation

Assisting with job placement needed to obtain/maintain housing

Providing stipends/short term payments to public or private campgrounds willing to make dwellings open for those who need temporary housing

TDHCA is also providing a $20 million grant to the Texas Access to Justice Foundation for:

Attorneys in JP court assisting those navigating the legal process for evictions

Conducting in-person or virtual clinics to help people apply for the Texas Rent Relief Program, especially for those with limited access to technology

Providing no-cost legal services to help people with housing stability issues

