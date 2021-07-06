Governor Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for month of July

Today Governor Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $262 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for July.

"Thank you to HHSC for continuing to provide these crucial food benefits to so many Texas families," said Governor Abbott. "With the support of HHSC and the USDA, families across the state can continue to put food on the table for their loved ones."

“As the pandemic continues to impact Texas families, we will continue to provide support to these families through emergency SNAP benefits, which allow the purchases of healthy, nutritious foods,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

HHSC has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, amount of SNAP benefits based on family size and households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The July allotments are in addition to more than $3,69 billion in benefits previously provided since April of 2020.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in benefits, which will continue until September 2021.

The 15% increase along with additional emergency allotment should appear in accounts by July 31.

Texans can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid online or use the Your Texas Benefits app to manage benefits.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

