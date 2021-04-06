Governor Abbot, HHSC approve $254 million for emergency SNAP benefits this April

AUSTIN, TX — On April 6, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced they will be adding about $254 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of April.

"This SNAP extension for the month of April will ensure that Texas families can continue to put food on the table," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to the USDA for this additional extension and for their ongoing partnership with the State of Texas."

"Texans have shown their resilience during the pandemic, and we are proud to help serve our state by providing SNAP recipients with these additional benefits," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

According to Governor Abbott's press release, all SNAP households should receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

Households not currently receiving an emergency allotment will now receive an additional $95 per month.

Households currently receiving an emergency allotment that is less than $95 will receive an additional allotment for the difference.

Households currently receiving an emergency allotment of more than $95, will not see a change in their benefits.

The emergency April allotments are reportedly in addition to the more than $2.7 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021. This additional 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by April 30.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, HERE or by using the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

