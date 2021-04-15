Gov. Abbott urges Biden Administration to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

Governor Abbott sent a letter to President Biden and Vice President/ Border Czar Kamala Harris to encourage the federal government to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Governor Abbott included a document detailing how these cartels clearly met the three-part test required for the designation.

“As Governor of Texas, I urge you to take immediate action to combat the dangerous and deadly Mexican drug cartels,” reads the Governor’s letter. “These cartels bring terror into our communities. They smuggle narcotics and weapons into the United States to fund their illegal enterprises. They force women and children into human and sex trafficking—enriching themselves on the misery and enslavement of immigrants. They murder innocent people, including women and children. These Mexican drug cartels are foreign terrorist organizations, and it is time for the federal government to designate them as such.”

You can read the full letter here.

This is the fourth letter Governor Abbott has sent to the Biden Administration in regards to the crisis at the border, all of which have gone unanswered by the Biden Administration.