Gov. Abbott readies resources ahead of severe weather expected to impact parts of Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has placed resources on standby ahead of severe weather that's expected to impact Texas.

In a release, the Governor's Office said North, Central and East Texas could see heavy rainfall, flash flooding and damaging winds Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Blizzard-like conditions are also possible in the Panhandle.

"With heavy rain, high winds, and blizzard conditions expected in parts of the state overnight, Texans should be cautious of flood risks and potential damage from this weather event," said Governor Abbott. "The resources I have rostered will help our communities prepare and respond to any emergencies that arise during these storms."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has prepared the following resources to support requests from local officials.



Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with Hoist Capability

Texas Department of Transportation: Crews Pretreating Roadways and Maintaining 24 Hour Operations.

Texans are urged to follow flood preparedness and safety tips. Those tips include:



Know types of flood risk in your area

Sign up for your community’s warning system

Build an emergency supply kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For the latest weather updates, watches and warnings, download the 25 News Storm Shield app.