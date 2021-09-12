Gov. Abbott preps Gulf Coast ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas — Resources have been placed on standby along the Gulf Coast, ahead of potential flooding from the tropical system in the Gulf, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

"We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe," Abbott said in a news release.

As the state prepares for potential flooding, the following resources have been activated along the Gulf Coast:

• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One): Six Swift Water Rescue Boat Squads and eight Overhead Packages.

• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Warden Boat Teams.

• Texas Military Department: Five Ground Transportation Platoons with high-profile vehicles.

• Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Severe Weather Packages.

The following actions and resources have also been rostered by Abbott for potential activation if needed:

• Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams.

• Texas Department of Transportation: Monitoring road conditions and prepositioned water-filled barriers.

• Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol (ESF 13) Search and Rescue Aircraft and The Tactical Marine Unit.

• Public Utility Commission: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers.

For more information regarding flood safety tips, click here.

For resources and tips on how to stay safe during flood events, click here.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

