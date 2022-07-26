The city of Gatesville is in a Stage 3 drought emergency after a "break in a major transmission line" at the Gatesville Regional Water Plant.

The Gatesville Police Department said all customers who receive their water from Gatesville are impacted.

"Please do your part to conserve water for the next 24 hours," said the announcement on Facebook. "Outdoor watering and washing of vehicles is strictly prohibited and violators are subject to a fine."

Repair parts are en route from Houston, the statement said.

"The city's splash pad is closed as well," said the announcement. "We will keep you updated as new info is provided."