GALLERY: Navy training aircraft crashes into Texas neighborhood

A military training aircraft has crashed into three homes in Lake Worth, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. The aircraft is reported by WFAA to have belonged to the Navy. The aircraft crash-landed in a backyard. However, no residents were injured from this incident, according to Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur.
One pilot ejected and was caught in power line wires, while the other was found in a neighborhood after ejecting. Both pilots are currently hospitalized at this time, their current conditions remain unknown. Stay with 25 News as this story continues to develop.

Broken parts of the miliary training aircraft now cover the once peaceful streets in this Texas neighborhood.jpg
Photo by: Joni Scarborough
The local fire department was also called in to help control the scene.jpg
Photo by: Joni Scarborough
Local official inspects property damage after military training vehichle crashes into Texas neighborhood.jpg
Photo by: Joni Scarborough
Once on the scene, local officials closed off the area to the public to begin their investigation.jpg
Photo by: Joni Scarborough
The damaged sustained in the crash can be seen at multiple angles.jpg
Photo by: Joni Scarborough
Witness watched in shock as piles of smoke formed over the once peaceful neighborhood.jpg
Photo by: Joni Scarborough

Joni Scarborough
