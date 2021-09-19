GALLERY: Navy training aircraft crashes into Texas neighborhood

A military training aircraft has crashed into three homes in Lake Worth, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. The aircraft is reported by WFAA to have belonged to the Navy. The aircraft crash-landed in a backyard. However, no residents were injured from this incident, according to Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur.

One pilot ejected and was caught in power line wires, while the other was found in a neighborhood after ejecting. Both pilots are currently hospitalized at this time, their current conditions remain unknown. Stay with 25 News as this story continues to develop.