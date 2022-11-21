Fugitive wanted in murder of missing Waco woman captured in Hamilton

A fugitive wanted in the murder of a missing Waco woman was captured at a residence in Hamilton on Monday.

Erin Baily Finchum, 36, was arrested by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Finchum was wanted by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office for murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair in relation to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero in May.

"Finchum’s arrest is the latest related to the death of Romero, who was originally reported missing out of Waco by her family in April," said authorities.

Two other women, Jessica Colleen Robinson and her mother Betsy Ayers Robinson, have also been charged with murder and tampering of evidence in the death of Romero. Both remain in custody at Coryell County jail.

A Gatesville man, Cody Gene Ayers, is also charged with tampering with evidence in the same case. Authorities said Ayers is currently out on bond.

"The younger Robinson’s murder charge was upgraded to capital murder in August," said the Coryell County Sheriff's office.

Initially reported missing to Waco Police, Romero was known by her family to frequent Gatesville.

"In May, the Sheriff’s Office received information that Romero had been murdered at the address deputies had checked and her body had been disposed of nearby," said the sheriff's office.