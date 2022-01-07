Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery wreath retrieval postponed

The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery wreath retrieval has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The non-profit organization lays holiday wreaths for the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The organization is still asking volunteers to show support for America’s veterans at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Buses begin running at 8:30 a.m. to ensure everyone can arrive to begin the job. Volunteers are also needed Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. to help with prep work for the retrieval.

“Not as many people come to assist with the retrieval of wreaths as they do for the laying ceremony, so we would appreciate anybody who can help us respectfully retrieve and retire the wreaths,” Shine said.