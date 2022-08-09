Former Texas soldier pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 6-year-old at Fort Bliss

A former Texas soldier pleaded guilty to the aggravated sexual abuse of a 6-year-old child at a home located on Fort Bliss.

Trevor Dylan Lehew, 28, of Plano engaged in the continuing sexual abuse of the child for over a year, according to a U.S. Attorney's office; during this period he was an active-duty soldier at the installation.

"By pleading guilty, Lehew admitted that he knowingly engaged in a sexual act with a child," said the attorney's office. "At the time of his arrest for these crimes, Lehew was serving a Texas state sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child related to two other minor children."

A date for Lehew's sentencing has not been set but he faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison, according to the attorney's office.

"A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," said the office.