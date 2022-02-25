Watch
Former Texas officer indicted for firing at juveniles who tried opening car doors

Posted at 4:51 PM, Feb 25, 2022
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former San Antonio police officer has been indicted for firing at fleeing juvenile suspected of trying to open car doors, officials said Friday.

A Bexar County grand jury indicted Oscar Cruz Jr. on Wednesday on a count of deadly conduct with a firearm, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Cruz had been suspended indefinitely after the March 2020 incident. In response to a call of juveniles pulling on vehicle door handles, Cruz tried to detain a suspect who eluded capture.

Cruz chased the youth on foot when another juvenile threw a rock that hit him in the face. Cruz fired two shots at the fleeing youths, missing them.

Cruz, 27, was arrested Thursday and released on a $5,000 bond. Jail records list no attorney for the former officer, and no published telephone number for Cruz could be found.

