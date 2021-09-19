Fire at pet-boarding lodge in Georgetown kills all 75 dogs

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A fire at a pet-boarding lodge Saturday night resulted in the deaths of 75 dogs, according to the Georgetown Fire Department.

Around 11 p.m., Georgetown firefighters responded to a call at the Ponderosa Pet Resort located at 2518 N. Austin Ave.

Upon arrival, crews found the lodge engulfed in smoke from the fire.

None of the 75 dogs staying at the resort survived.

No humans were injured or died in the fire.

“We know each dog that died in this fire was a cherished member of someone’s family, so our heart goes out to all those who were affected by this tragic fire,” Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said in a press release. “We believe the dogs at the facility likely died due to smoke inhalation, not the flames from the fire. We are working as quickly as we can to include the investigation, so pets can be returned to their grieving family members as soon as possible.”

Twenty firefighters responded to the blaze.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Federal, state and Georgetown fire codes do not require sprinkler systems for the use and size of the facility.

The owner of the facility has been cooperating with the investigation, according to Georgetown Fire Department.

The facility is currently contacting family members of the dogs to make arrangements to retrieve their deceased pets.

"This is a tragic loss for our entire community," Georgetown FD posted via Facebook. "Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts, prayers, and hearts."

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

