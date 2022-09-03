Watch Now
FBI El Paso searching for suspect in bank robbery

FBI
Posted at 9:16 PM, Sep 02, 2022
FBI in El Paso is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery on Friday.

Around 11:15 a.m. the suspect entered the GECU at 10425 Vista Del Sol.

Anyone with information is asked to call 915-832-5000.

