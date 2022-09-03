FBI El Paso searching for suspect in bank robbery

FBI in El Paso is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery on Friday.
Around 11:15 a.m. the suspect entered the GECU at 10425 Vista Del Sol.
Anyone with information is asked to call 915-832-5000.
.@FBIElPaso and @EPPOLICE are asking the public's assistance in identifying today's bank robbery suspect. Please call FBI El Paso at 915-832-5000 with any information. At approximately 11:15am, this unknown male entered the GECU at 10425 Vista Del Sol. pic.twitter.com/Hnf1WVqEAQ— FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) September 2, 2022