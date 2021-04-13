ERCOT asking consumers to conserve energy due to possible emergency conditions

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued an alert saying it may enter emergency conditions due to a combination of outages and demand.

“Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter into emergency conditions this afternoon,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages. Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line.”

ERCOT is asking consumers and businesses to reduce their energy use this afternoon and into the evening. The council says customer outages are not expected.

ERCOT is requesting energy conservation at this time. Consumers and businesses are urged to reduce their electricity use this afternoon and into the evening. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) April 13, 2021

