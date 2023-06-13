ERCOT issues first Weather Watch ahead of forecasted high temperatures in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT has issued its first Weather Watch from Thursday, June 15 to Wednesday, June 21 in preparation for the forecasted higher temperatures coming to Texas this week and next.

"Grid conditions are normal when we issue a Weather Watch," said Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO.

"ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability.”

A Weather Watch is defined by ERCOT as "an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with high demand."

"Grid conditions are normal, but due to forecasted conditions, operating reserves may be lower."

"Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever. The current record of 80,148 MWs was set on July 20, 2022."

ERCOT is encouraging everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).

A six-day Supply and Demand dashboard feature can be found here, which shows "the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record later this week.

The dashboard will also update in real-time throughout the duration of the Weather Watch.

According to ERCOT, there is enough capacity to meet forecasted demand at this time.

No action is needed from Texans, but it says that "reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid."

Energy-saving tips can be found here.