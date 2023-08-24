ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity Thursday, as 'emergency operations' possible

AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve their power use from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday due to low wind-power generation and high demand.

According to ERCOT, operating reserves are expected to be low for several hours late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

"ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities," officials said.

The ERCOT website forecasts demand to outpace supply starting around 7:30 p.m.

Although ERCOT is not currently experiencing emergency conditions, forecasts are showing a high potential to enter emergency operations Thursday evening.

"ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner."

Energy-saving tips can be found here.

ERCOT says that if anyone is experiencing an outage at this time, it is local and not related to overall grid reliability, and recommends checking with their local electric provider for more information.