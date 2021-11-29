East Texas girl, 11, dies after father's accidental shooting on hunting trip, authorities say

Authorities in East Texas are investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl who was accidentally shot by her father on Saturday, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office received calls about the hunting accident around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. The girl has since been identified as 11-year-old Daisy Grace Lynn George of Hallsville.

Further calls determined that a father had accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey Road, Hallsville, Texas, with a high-powered rifle. - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said Emergency Medical Services units arrived on the scene to locate George with life-threatening injuries.

"EMS care flight was requested, but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather," said the sheriff's office.

Geroge was transported to the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, according to the sheriff's office. The 11-year-old was pronounced deceased after lifesaving efforts were administered.

The sheriff's office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department responded to complete the investigation.

"Anytime a young person loses their life, it's tragic for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time," said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon J. “B.J.” Fletcher.