Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 5-year-old and a 17-year-old were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth and authorities searched Monday for suspects, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a group was gathered in the front yard and a shooter or shooters opened fire, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said.

Jamarrien Monroe, 17, and Rayshard Scott, 5, both were pronounced dead at hospitals, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

An 18-month-old had minor injuries and was expected to survive, Noakes said.

Noakes asked anyone with information or video to contact police and said authorities would use “every resource necessary” to find those responsible.

“That 17-year-old will never graduate, that 5-year-old will never graduate from kindergarten, that 18-month-old will have physical and emotional scars that may stay with him the rest of his life,” he said.

He said police were not yet certain of the relationships between those who were shot.

“We have children who are murdered completely senselessly,” Noakes said. “It adds just another level to that tragedy.”