DPS investigating hit-and-run, racing after man seriously injured

Texas DPS is investigating a three-vehicle hit and run where a 57-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

Police said troopers responded to a major three-vehicle crash on IH-14 near the Clear Creek overpass. Investigating troopers said a 2018 Black Mercedes Benz with a 21-year-old driver from Copperas Cove was racing a dark in color Audi traveling westbound.

"The vehicles collided with each other and the Mercedes Benz struck a 2007 Blue Ford Taurus being operated by a 57-year-old male from Killeen, who sustained serious injuries," said DPS. "The driver of the Audi fled the scene after the crash."

Authorities are asking for help in locating and identifying the driver of the Audi, which sustained right side damage.

"Anyone with information on this crash please contact the Belton Highway Patrol Office at 254-831-6900," said DPS.