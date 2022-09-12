DPS: 2 airlifted in critical condition in Waller County plane crash

Two men were airlifted in critical condition after a plane crashed in Waller County.
Texas DPS said it is on the scene of the single-engine plane crash. The two men were on board before the plane went down at Waller Gladish and Howell Road.
@TxDPSSoutheast is at the scene of a single engine plane crash at Waller Gladish and Howell Road in Waller Co.— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) September 12, 2022
Two males aboard both being airlifted in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/7lW5KnTTKK