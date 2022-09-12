Watch Now
DPS: 2 airlifted in critical condition in Waller County plane crash

Posted at 3:55 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 16:55:48-04

Two men were airlifted in critical condition after a plane crashed in Waller County.

Texas DPS said it is on the scene of the single-engine plane crash. The two men were on board before the plane went down at Waller Gladish and Howell Road.

