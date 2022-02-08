Deadly Rampage: Texas man kills family members, including parents, 2 sons

CORSICANA, Texas — A Texas man killed four family members, including his parents and 2 sons, and shot three others, before killing himself.

The Corsicana Police Department got a 911 call just after midnight Saturday from someone who said Kevin Milazzo, 41, had killed his family.

Officers responded to a home in the 2900 Block of W. 2nd Avenue where they found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

They were later identified as Milazzo's stepfather, William (Bill) Mimms, 68, and mother, Connie Mimms, 61.

Two other shooting victims were found in the home. Police did not release their sex or ages but said both were taken to a Dallas area hospital.

One victim has been identified as the man's son. He has since been taken off life support.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a second location near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud Streets in Frost, Texas.

Deputies found two more bodies — Joshua Milazzo, 21 Milazzo's son and Hunter Freeman, 4, the son of Milazzo's former girlfriend.

“A third adult female was also found with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Corsicana Chief Robert Johnson.

She was taken to a Dallas area hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Detectives tracked Milazzo’s vehicle using its GPS navigation system.

Corsicana police, SWAT and Navarro County deputies located the vehicle on FM 1129, just south of Roane Road.

Police asked the monitoring service to remotely turn off the vehicle`s engine.

Corsicana SWAT officers then approached the vehicle and found Milazzo critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He later died at Navarro Regional Hospital.

The names of the two other shooting victims are not being released at this time.