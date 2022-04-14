Dallas police say 2-year-old boy killed in fatal accident

A 2-year-old Texas boy was struck and killed while he was running towards an ice cream truck.

Dallas police said around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday officers responded to the 4100 block of Delafield Lane. Police said a 53-year-old woman driving in an apartment complex tried to pass a parked ice cream truck when the boy was hit.

The woman, driving a 2003 Chevy Tahoe, stopped after the boy was hit, according to police. The young boy was transported to the Children’s Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, according to police, no charges are expected at this time.