Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Cowboys long snapper McQuaide out for year with torn triceps

Dallas Cowboys
Source: Facebook/ Dallas Cowboys
(Source: Facebook/ Dallas Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys
Posted at 5:51 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 18:51:29-04

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is out for the season after tearing a triceps muscle against Washington, the team reported on its website Tuesday.

The injury happened on McQuaide’s final snap of the game, which was a punt late in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 25-10 victory, the team said. The Cowboys were working out replacements Tuesday.

McQuaide replaced longtime Dallas long snapper L.P. Ladouceur in 2021. It was a reunion with Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel.

The 34-year-old McQuaide is in his 12th season. The first 10 were with the Rams in St. Louis and Los Angeles.

The Cowboys (3-1) are on a three-game winning streak going into a visit to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019