Copperas Cove police investigating after man entered home, fired shots

Copperas Cove police said they are investigating after a man entered a home, fired three shots, and exited a short time later.

Officers responded just before 8 a.m. to the 600 block of S 23rd Street for reports of shots being fired. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and reported he fled in a white Nissan Titan.

"Officers arrived on scene, and witnesses reported a male subject entered a residence and exited a short time later," said police. "Before the subject departed, witnesses reported he fired three rounds into the residence with a pistol."

Officers obtained the suspect’s identity and surrounding agencies were notified, police said. No injuries were reported following the shooting.

"Deputies with Coryell and Lampasas County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in locating the suspect outside the city limits," said police.

Copperas Cove Police Officers responded to their location, where the suspect was taken into custody and charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Felony and Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm."

An update will be provided after the suspect has been arraigned, police said.