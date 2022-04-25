Copperas Cove Animal Control capture, euthanize skunk infected with rabies

On Friday Copperas Cove Animal Control responded to "a skunk that was acting in a strange manner."

Copperas Cove police said the officer dispatched around 1:20 p.m. to the 3600 block of Big Divide Road. The animal was humanely euthanized after the officer was able to capture the skunk, and was sent for testing in Austin.

On Monday, animal control received notification that the skunk was infected with rabies.

"Any citizen who believes they, or their pet, or has knowledge of a person or animal having any contact with a skunk, or other wild animal in this area should immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584," said police.

According to police, signs of rabies infection in a human may be fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and/or coma.

"Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal," said police.