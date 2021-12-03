Central Texas Food Bank announces departure of President and CEO

CENTRAL TEXAS — The Central Texas Food Bank's President and CEO, Derrick Chubbs, announced he is leaving the organization as of Dec. 31.

In a press release, Chubbs announced he will become the President and CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando.

Chief Police Officer Catrina Salinas will take over on an interim basis as the Board of Directors searches for a permanent replacement.

“The Food Bank Board and staff wish Derrick the very best and thank him for his contributions to the fight against hunger,” said Stephen Portner, Board Chair of the Central Texas Food Bank. “He has helped us lay a strong financial and strategic foundation for future success into place. Today, our Food Bank is supporting more neighbors than ever before, and Derrick’s leadership has helped make that possible. While he leaves us, we are pleased that his expertise will continue to benefit the Feeding America network.”

Chubbs came into the leadership position in Nov. 2016 and has seen challenging events such as hurricane relief, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Feb. winter storm.

No specific timeline has been laid out for finding Chubbs' replacement.