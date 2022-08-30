CBP: Woman with outstanding warrant for fiance's murder arrested at border crossing

A woman with an outstanding warrant for the alleged murder of her fiance, whose skeletal remains were found in Kentucky, was found and arrested at an El Paso border crossing.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the El Paso Del Norte border crossing apprehended 41-year-old Gloria Villa Avila, who "arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes."

"An indictment alleges she killed her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, 44, in September 2019 on Rehnea Dr in Old Hickory," said Metro Nashville police.

Initial queries and a secondary inspection with biometric verification confirmed Avila's identity along with an active warrant for first-degree murder out of Nashville, according to CBP.

Villa was arrested and turned over to local authorities pending extradition.

“Every day CBP officers stop people who are wanted for anything from outstanding traffic warrants to murder charges," said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.