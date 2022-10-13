CBP locates over $400K in liquid methamphetamine inside 4 pumpkins

These Halloween decorations were not what they seem, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP said it located nearly 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine inside four pumpkins at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry. The $402,196 in methamphetamine was placed within condoms inside the pumpkins, according to CBP.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” said Acting Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “They utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process.”

The discovery was made on Tuesday as officers encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico.

"CBP OFO seized the narcotics, vehicle and turned the driver and passenger over to the custody of Maverick County Sheriff’s Office deputies for further investigation," said CBP.