California man accused of traveling to Texas to sexually assault, traffic juvenile arrested

A California man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old and attempting to traffic her was arrested on Tuesday.

Texas DPS along with the Lumberton Police Department arrested 29-year-old Dillon Ellis on charges of trafficking of persons, a felony offense.

Ellis is accused of traveling from California to Texas, to sexually assault the juvenile girl who was found in his car; according to DPS, he also intended to take the victim back to California.

"Ellis used social media to engage with the child, eventually soliciting illicit images," said Texas DPS. "Investigators believe Ellis was actively communicating with at least three other juveniles on social media and the details of those conversations are part of this ongoing investigation."

There is no additional information available as the investigation remains ongoing.