Brad Jones selected as new interim President and CEO of ERCOT

AUSTIN, TX — On April 27, the ERCOT Board of Directors announced their selection of Brad Jones as the new interim President and CEO, effective May 4, 2021.

“The Board looks forward to working with Brad during this time as ERCOT prepares for summer operations,” said ERCOT Board Director and HR&G Committee Chair Mark Carpenter. “He is an experienced leader and understands the ERCOT vision and mission.”

“I commend the ERCOT Board for confirming a leader of Brad’s caliber as interim CEO,” said PUC Chairman Peter Lake. “He brings the right combination of ERCOT knowledge and broad industry expertise needed to provide the stability and reliability that Texans expect and deserve.”

Jones reportedly has 30+ years of industry experience, including serving as former ERCOT Vice President of Commercial Operations from April 2013 – December 2014 and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from January 2015 – October 2015.

It's also being reported that Jones earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Jones will serve as interim President and CEO until the permanent position has been filled, up to a term of one year (pursuant to ERCOT Bylaws). The terms of Jones’ engagement with ERCOT will be established with the ERCOT Human Resources and Governance Committee, subject to Board approval.

