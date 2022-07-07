The Bosque County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after weapons, narcotics, and packaging materials 'indicative of narcotics trafficking' were seized at a home in Walnut Springs on Thursday.

Investigators and deputies executed a search warrant for the home located at 165 North 2nd Street. Deputies arrested Charles Varble, and once the house was secured they located about 32 grams of methamphetamine, smaller amounts of heroin, ecstasy, and marijuana.

Authorities also located "numerous items of drug paraphernalia to include scales and packaging materials indicative of narcotics trafficking," according to the sheriff's office.

"Investigators also located and seized weapons that are suspected of being stolen," said the sheriff's office. "Other charges will be forthcoming, pending the investigation into the weapons and other items located in the residence."

Varble was transported to the Bosque County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

"I am proud of the continued work that my investigators and deputies do to detect and apprehend criminals in Bosque County," said the sheriff's office.