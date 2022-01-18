Bosque County investigation uncovers over a dozen vehicles submerged in Lake Whitney

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office along with expert divers have found more than a dozen vehicles submerged in a three-day search of Lake Whitney.

The sheriff's office said the purpose of this search was to locate evidence relating to the 20-year-old cold case for John Creech.

"This investigation is related to the disappearance of John Creech approximately 20 years ago," said the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office. "During the course of the latest efforts, investigators were informed of the possibility that Creech’s remains might be located in Lake Whitney."

The sheriff's office said due to water depth and conditions, BCSO Investigators were assisted by the search team known as Adventures With Purpose and Texas Game Wardens. The sheriff's office said as a result of the mission, two vehicles were successfully removed from the water just below Soldiers Bluff.

"These vehicles were brought up from 40 and 65 feet water depth," said Sheriff Hendricks. "Additionally, more than 6 other vehicles were located and searched. However, the condition of these vehicles prohibited efforts to remove them from the lake."

No further information will be released in this portion of the investigation, said the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.

"This investigation continues and we are committed to successfully locating Creech or determining what ultimately happened to him," said Sheriff Hendricks. "It is our hope and mission to provide the family with his return, or answers that provide closure."

Anyone with information surrounding the disappearance of John Creech is asked to contact the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.