'Bored dude' traveled to McAllen hotel, allegedly planned sex with child

A 19-year-old "bored dude" has been indicted after he traveled to a McAllen hotel and planned sex with someone's alleged 9-year-old child, according to a U.S. Attorney.

A federal grand jury returned the single-count indictment, charging Jorge Eduardo Naranjo with attempted coercion and enticement of a child, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

"According to the complaint, Naranjo began communicating via Kik with someone he thought had a nine-year-old child," said the attorney's office. "Naranjo operated multiple accounts on the site with the username 'Bored Dude,' distributed files of child pornography and requested to meet the individual’s 'little,' according to the charges."

Naranjo allegedly exchanged multiple messages clarifying his intent before he traveled to a McAllen hotel, according to the charges.

"Law enforcement took him immediately into custody upon his arrival," said the attorney's office.

At his detention hearing, Naranjo was decidedly a "danger to community" and was ordered into custody pending future criminal proceedings.