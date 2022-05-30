Body of 26-year-old man found in Lake Somerville, officials say

Burleson County authorities are investigating after a body was found floating off the shoreline in Lake Somerville.

Authorities said around 10:33 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff's office received a report that a body was located in the waters of Lake Somerville near Welch Park.

"Witnesses reported seeing a body floating approximately 20 yards off the shore-line and immediately called 911," said the sheriff's office. "A Welch Park worker entered the water and was able to bring the victim to shore."

The sheriff’s office, Somerville police, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, and park rangers responded to investigate, according to the sheriff's office.

The body was of a 26-year-old man and was identified by investigators on the scene. Next of kin was notified, and the victim’s name is being temporarily withheld "while notification is made to other family members," according to Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock.

"It is estimated the victim was in the water between 24 – 36 hours before discovery," said Pollock. "At this time there are no witnesses that observed the victim enter the water."

Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time, according to Pollock. An autopsy for cause of death will be conducted at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin.