Body found by road construction worker identified as missing Texas man

A body found between concrete barriers by a road construction employee in Jefferson County has been identified.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office said deputies responded around 3 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to the body found in the concrete barriers of IH 10 west of Hamshire Road.

"It appeared that the deceased person had been there for quite some time," said the sheriff's office. "Judge Justin Chesson responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy. Results of the autopsy are not available at this time."

The victim is identified as 61-year-old Glenn Earl Stanley who was reported missing by his family on March 23.

Stanley was last seen at his home around 8 a.m. on March 23 at the 13000 block of Mustang Trail. His family has been notified, according to the sheriff's office.

"The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the residents of the Sunchase Community for allowing Deputies and equipment onto your property and assisting us in the search for Mr. Stanley," said the sheriff's office.